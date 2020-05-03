Sunny Skies and Wind Gusts Before Cold Front Sweeps Through

Another gorgeous day under mostly sunny skies and temperatures that will be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the 70s and some spots to about 80 degrees.

The southwest wind has also increased with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Clouds move back in tonight as a cold front approaches from Canada, so this will keep lows in the 40s to the north and the 50s in the south.

Showers are possible along the south coast before 9 a.m. Monday with another round for spotty showers as a cold front slides through the region. It won’t be much rain and much of our day will feature a blend of clouds and sun.

Highs Monday will start in the 50s north and 60s south but the thermometer will drop in the afternoon. By Tuesday, high pressure is in control with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 60.

There is even a slight chance for mountain snow showers over Vermont and New Hampshire Tuesday morning. It turns much cooler Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s.

Several disturbances will move through New England with a chance for more showers later in the week but it doesn’t look like a washout.

Mother’s Day weekend won’t be as nice as this one, as it looks to stay active but the weather evolves and changes often so make sure to stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast.