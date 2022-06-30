Supreme Court Says Biden Administration Can End ‘Stay in Mexico' Policy

The Supreme Court gave the Biden administration permission to end the so-called “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy, which forced people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings.

In a 5-4 vote, associate justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the courts three liberal justices in ruling the decision to terminate the Migrant Protection Protocol "did not violate federal immigration law."

Conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett dissented.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. After Texas and Missouri sued, lower courts required immigration officials to reinstate it, though the current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than its predecessor.

At the heart of the legal fight is whether, with far less detention capacity than needed, immigration authorities must send people to Mexico or have the discretion under federal law to release asylum-seekers into the United States while they await their hearings.

The issue with the statue is that it instructs the government to detain asylum seekers. Congress has only appropriated enough funds to detain up to 40,000 people, a small fraction of immigrants seeking asylum.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Biden’s top Supreme Court lawyer, had argued the law does not contain a provision requiring migrants to be returned to Mexico and that there is a “significant public benefit” to releasing migrants who pass criminal background and other checks into the U.S., keeping detention beds free for more dangerous people.

Questions from the conservative and liberal justices during April's arguments suggested that the court would free the administration to end the policy.

“You lose if the government is right about what significant public interest is,” Justices Barrett said in an exchange with Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II, noting the administration had a better argument than the states.

Those being forced to wait in Mexico widely say they are terrified in dangerous Mexican border cities and find it very hard to find lawyers to handle their asylum hearings.

Meanwhile, the high court also ruled the same day to curb another agency's power. By a 6-3 decision, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

The court’s ruling could complicate the administration’s plans to combat climate change. Its proposal to regulate power plant emissions is expected by the end of the year.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.