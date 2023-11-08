Surveillance video captures early morning burglary at Connecticut distillery

Burglars were caught on camera breaking into a Bloomfield business and stealing merchandise early Wednesday morning. Police believe this group of thieves targeted other places across the state.

At Waypoint Spirits in Bloomfield, they’re proud of being Connecticut-made.

“We’re about community. We’re about relationships and being here and sharing what we’ve made with our community,” Mark Wettish, a distiller, said.

It’s a motto workers like him follow, but the company’s relationship with the community was tested after an early morning burglary.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“They’d broken into with I believe a crowbar. Came through and actually put holes in the door. Came up with their arms and unlocked the door,” Wettish said.

Thieves were caught on surveillance camera stealing merchandise before bolting into a getaway car. Wettish says they appeared to have planned ahead.

“They manipulated their vehicle to see in the facility when they first arrived on scene,” he said.

Customers are stunned by the news.

“It’s honestly really heartbreaking. This place is one of a kind in this area. It’s really special to us,” Hannah Hayes of East Windsor said.

Police say the thieves are likely suspects in other break-ins including at gas stations in Newington and Berlin. Wettish said there was no cash in the register so the suspects only got away with some alcohol.

“If they don’t have it to take, how much are you really going to lose? We did lose product, but we could’ve lost a lot more,” he said.

He said the burglary won’t stop the business from being customer-friendly.

“It definitely hurts. So, are we on alert? Absolutely. Does it make us think how we’re going to treat everybody coming in? Absolutely not,” Wettish said.

Anyone who may recognize the people in the surveillance video is asked to contact Bloomfield police.