Erratic Driver Leads Police on Chase Down I-95 Before Being Arrested

A 52-year-old East Boston man was arrested after leading Massachusetts State Police on a pursuit on Interstate 95 on Friday, authorities said.

State police initially tried to stop the silver pickup truck for erratic driving after a trooper saw it weaving across all four lanes, but it refused to stop, police said in a statement. They pursued the vehicle on I-95 from Needham to Waltham.

Troopers were able to stop the chase by laying devices to deflate the truck's tires across the road — the driver stopped before the truck hit the device, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released but was identified as a 52-year-old from East Boston, refused to exit the truck and troopers broke a window in the vehicle to remove him, police said. Several troopers suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest the driver, who resisted.

Possible narcotics were located in the vehicle following the man's arrest. Two lanes were closed on I-95 in Waltham as a result of the chase, according to state police.