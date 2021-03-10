Target Partners With CVS to Offer COVID Vaccine at Over 600 Stores

Target is partnering with CVS to begin offering coronavirus vaccinations at more than 600 U.S. stores, the company announced Wednesday.

The vaccine will be offered to eligible customers and team members based on state and federal guidelines for who is eligible at the time, Target said. The company will be making fitting rooms available for CVS to use for vaccinations at select stores.

The Minneapolis-based chain notes that it already helps CVS administer flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines each year, and will continue their partnership as the pharmacy chain delivers the COVID vaccine.

"Our top priority since the onset of the pandemic: the health and safety of our team members, guests and the communities we serve," Target said in a news release. "Now, with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, Target's continuing to support our team and communities during the pandemic by partnering with 600+ CVS locations within Target stores to offer vaccines to eligible guests and team members."

According to Target, vaccinations have already started as of the announcement Wednesday and will be available in 17 states.

The list includes:

1. Virginia

2. New York

3. Pennsylvania

4. Connecticut

5. Massachusetts

6. Rhode Island

7. New Jersey

8. Maryland

9. Florida

10. South Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Texas

13. Louisiana

14. Arizona

15. California

16. Hawaii

17. Ohio

Click here to find a participating location nearby, determine eligibility and to make an appointment.

CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.