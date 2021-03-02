Tatum, Brown to compete in NBA 3-Point Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will get the chance to compete against one another this weekend.

Both players will participate in the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest, the league announced Tuesday. They'll be joined by Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, and Utah Jazz' Donovan Mitchell.

Tatum and Brown are shooting 36.8 percent and 38.5 percent respectively from long range this season. The C's stars both are posting career-highs in points per game with 25.2 for Tatum and 25.0 for Brown. It's their first time competing in the NBA 3-point contest.

Booker and Curry both have previously won the 3-point competition. LaVine and Mitchell have experience in the event, but are still looking for their first victory.

Tatum also will get the start in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game as Kevin Durant's replacement -- his second All-Star appearance -- after originally being selected as a reserve. Brown was named a reserve for the first All-Star nod of his promising career.

The 3-point contest will take place before the All-Star Game on Sunday, March 7.