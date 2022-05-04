‘Structural Collapse' at Former South Boston Power Plant, at Least 2 People Trapped

Emergency crews are at the scene of a technical rescue following a "structural collapse" at the former Edison Power Plant in South Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police and fire and EMS responded to 776 Summer St. shortly before 2 p.m. Two people are reportedly trapped but police said there are no confirmed injuries at this time.

Preliminary reports are that it is believed to be a floor collapse, but it is unknown if it is at a construction site.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston EMS said they have multiple units on scene. "This remains an active incident with more details to follow," they said.

We have multiple units on scene for the structural collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston. This remains an active incident with more details to follow. pic.twitter.com/VFeWHUajcF — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) May 4, 2022

According to the Boston Planning & Development Agency's website, the former Edison Power Plant is scheduled to be redeveloped into a mix of residences, office and research, retail and hotel, along with associated parking. The entire project is expected to take about 20 months to complete.

No further information was immediately available.