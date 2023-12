Authorities are working on a technical rescue in Westborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Westborough Fire says they are working on a rescue with heavy entrapment on the east side of the town.

Authorities say they will be there for an extensive amount of time.

Calls in town will be handled by mutual aid for the time being, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.