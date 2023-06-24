Teen charged in connection to triple stabbing in Middleborough

A teenager has been charged with stabbing three other teenagers early Saturday morning.

18-year old Jayden Wainwright from Middleborough has been charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Police say they responded to a 911 call of people stabbed in the power lines area on Wall Street.

Officers say they located two 19-year-olds from Carver suffering from stab wounds, one had multiple wounds to his torso while the other had multiple wounds in his leg.

Both teens were transported to different hospitals, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old with a stab wound in his leg was transported to Tobey Hospital, police say.

Wainwright's was held on $25,000 cash bail, and is being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction.

He is expected in Wareham District Court on Monday.