16-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Water in Lyme, Conn.

A 16-year-old male has died after a swimming accident in Lyme, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP officials said emergency crews and dive teams from Middletown, Portland, Connecticut State Police and Yantic-Norwich responded to a report of a missing swimmer at Uncas Pond off the beach in Nehantic State Forest Saturday around 4:48 p.m.

According to authorities, the teen was swimming with friends at a certain point, and went under water.

The teen was located and administered CPR.

DEEP officials said he was transported to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook where he was pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.