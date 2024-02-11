Teenager arrested after police chase in Hopkinton

A teenager was arrested after a police chase in Hopkinton, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a call from local police to assist in a police chase at around 11:25 p.m.

According to authorities, a 2017 Hyundai Tucson was traveling over 100 mph on Interstate 89 south.

After utilizing a tire deflation device to disable the SUV, they arrested a teenager without incident as the vehicle was reported to be stolen.

The teen was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and operating without a valid license.