Massachusetts

Teenager charged with OUI after crashing into Mass. State Police barracks

Both girls were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old Pittsfield girl has been arrested after traveling southbound on Route 8 crashing into the State Police-Cheshire Barracks on Saturday evening.

Massachusetts State Police say a 2000 Nissan Altima, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Pittsfield with another 17-year-old girl from Pittsfield in the passenger seat crashed through a brick wall and damaged a kitchen area. 

The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; speeding; and marked lanes violation, police say.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Pittsfield District Court on Tuesday. 

There were no troopers injured and the building remains in operation.

