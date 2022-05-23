Test Positive for COVID? These Free Treatments Are Available in Mass.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, there are free treatments that may be right for you. Over 40% of Massachusetts residents are eligible, state health officials say.

You can contact your doctor directly or the state's self-referral line at 508-213-1380 or visit mass.gov/CovidTreatments.

Here's everything you need to know, courtesy of Mass.gov:

Eligibility

Treatment is available for people who are at increased risk of severe disease, test positive for COVID-19 and have any symptoms, even mild ones such as runny nose or cough. The sooner you start treatment, the better.

People who are at risk for severe disease include those who are older than 55 or have an underlying condition such as heart, lung, liver, kidney disease, diabetes or whose immune system is suppressed by illness or medication.

Available therapeutic treatments

COVID-19 therapeutic treatments including monoclonal antibodies and antivirals can help lower the amount of virus in your body, protecting you from severe symptoms.

There are four treatment options:

2 antiviral pills are available.

Paxlovid (must be taken within 5 days of your first COVID-19 symptom) Molnupiravir (must be taken within 5 days of your first COVID-19 symptom)

Two antiviral treatments that are given by an intravenous infusion or injection are available that help your body fight the coronavirus.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug (must be given within 7 days of your first COVID-19 symptom) Bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody (must be administered within 7 days of your first COVID-19 symptom)

How to access therapeutic treatments

Call your doctor right away to learn about your treatment options if you are positive for COVID-19, OR

Call 508-213-1380 to speak with a Gothams representative. If you're eligible for COVID-19 treatment, they can schedule an infusion appointment for you at one of their 7 sites in Massachusetts. Gothams COVID-19 Self-Referral Treatment Line is open Monday–Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You may qualify for our in-home treatment program. Visit mass.gov/InHomeCovidTreatments to learn more about eligibility.

Telehealth is available for individuals 18 or older living in Massachusetts who are positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. Learn more at mass.gov/CovidTelehealth. Telehealth is a quick and easy way to see if Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment pill taken, is right for you. If it is, we’ll arrange for pickup at your local pharmacy or free overnight delivery.

You can also view a map of all locations offering antiviral pills and monoclonal antibody treatment here: MA COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator

Available preventative treatment

A preventive medication called Evusheld is used before someone at higher risk gets COVID-19. Evusheld is not for the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms. It is given to someone before they have been exposed to COVID-19.