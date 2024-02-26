At 114, Texas woman believed to be the oldest American shares her secret to a long life

A 114-year-old Texas woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in the United States.

Elizabeth Francis, who lives in Houston, became the oldest living person in the U.S. after the reported death of 116-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of Willits, California, according to LongeviQuest, an organization that tracks human longevity, and the Gerontology Research Group, a nonprofit dedicated to supercentenarians and longevity.

According to the company's ranking, Francis, at 114 years and 214 days old, is believed to be the fifth-oldest living person in the world.

She is surpassed by 116-year-old María Branyas Morera, who was born in San Francisco but has lived in Spain since she was a child; 115-year-old Tomiko Itooka, from Japan; 115-year-old Inah Canabarro Lucas, from Brazil; and 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, from Venezuela.

LongeviQuest Elizabeth Francis celebrates her 114 birthday. Credit: LongeviQuest

Who is Elizabeth Francis?

Elizabeth Francis was born in Louisiana on July 15, 1909, but moved to Houston as a child when she was sent to live with her aunt following her mother's death.

According to LongeviQuest, the woman worked in a cafeteria at the ABC13 News station in Houston for nearly 20 years until she retired in 1975, nearly 50 years ago.

Longevity runs in her family

Longevity appears to run in her family. Francis's sister, Bertha Johnson, died in February 2011 at 106 years old.

The sisters are among the sibling pairs with the oldest combined age in world history.

Additionally, Francis has a daughter, Dorothy, who is currently 94 years old. The woman also has three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

What is her secret for longevity?

Francis has said she attributed her longevity to her faith in God.

“It’s the good Lord’s good blessing,” she said in an interview with TODAY.com in August 2023. “I just thank God I’m here.”

During her certification as the oldest living person in the country, Francis told LongeviQuest that her life advice is: “If the good Lord gave it to you, use it! Speak your mind, don’t hold your tongue!”

Francis lives at home and is cared for by one of her granddaughters.

According to TODAY.com, she is confined to her bed and has some memory problems, but in general, she remains alert and recognizes her family.