Honey Dew Bandit? Multiple Donut Shops Robbed, Suspect Evades Capture

Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Honey Dew Donuts and multiple other donut shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Police in Windham, New Hampshire, said they were advised around 6:30 a.m. of a series of robberies that had occurred at multiple fast food donut chains in New Hampshire and Massachusetts along the Mammoth Road/Route 128 corridor.

All of the robberies occurred on Friday, which is National Donut Day.

The suspect was believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry, and while heading to the area of Mammoth Road, Windham officers said they spotted a car matching that description. They reversed direction and attempted to stop the car, but it sped off and officers were unable to keep up with it.

As they continued to search the area, police were advised that an unarmed robbery had just taken place at the Honey Dew Donuts at 18 Mammoth Road in Windham. The suspect reportedly matched the description of the earlier robberies.

Honey Dew employees told police the male suspect approached the drive-thru window on foot wearing a surgical mask. When the window was opened by a worker, the man grabbed the tip jar, resulting in a short struggle with an employee for control of the jar. The suspect was able to take the jar and fled the area in the red Toyota Camry.

Anyone who has information on any of the robberies is asked to call Windham Police Officer Daniel Boudreau at 603-434-5577.