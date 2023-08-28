Madison, Conn. community remembers 20-year-old killed in South Carolina

The Madison community is remembering 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio after he was killed in South Carolina early Saturday morning.

“To lose someone 20 years old, especially a local kid, from hearing his name from sports and stuff and never anywhere else you know he was a good kid,” said Rich Santanelli, with Tony’s Barbershop.

He didn’t know Donofrio personally but remembers his name from sports when he was in high school, and based on what he heard, understood he was a good young man.

“It’s a shame and I feel for the family and friends,” Santanelli said.

Columbia, South Carolina police said they responded to South Holly Street for reports of a burglary, but that call was quickly upgraded to shots fired. When they arrived at the home, Donofrio had been shot dead on the front porch. Police say Donofrio lived on the same street and had attempted to get into the wrong house.

The shooting is still under investigation and is listed as a homicide. But it’s unclear if there ever will be any charges, as South Carolina state law allows residents to stand their ground with deadly force if they have a reasonable fear for their life.

“Castle doctrine says if you are in your home, and you feel like someone is breaking into your home, and you have reasonable belief that you are at risk of death or serious bodily injury, that you can use deadly force to protect your home,” said Kenneth Gray, with the University of New Haven Criminal Justice Department.

Gray believes it’s the term “reasonable” that will be the focal point of any investigation going forward.

“So, you’ll recall I used the word reasonable. You must have a reasonable belief you are at risk of death or serious bodily injury,” Gray said.

Friends of Donofrio remember him as a great friend and teammate. He played basketball with Scott Testori at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, where they graduated in 2021.

“There is a lot to say about Nicki, he was my best friend growing up ever since first, second grade,” Testori said.

He guessed the two had been friends since the first grade and played basketball together starting around fourth grade.

“I remember the last time we played together by our senior year;” said Testori. “We were both really emotional because it was the last time we would be on the court together.”

Testori said he had only seen Donofrio once last winter, but he was always right there when you needed him.

“He made sure to keep in touch, stay friends because that’s what it's all about,” Testori said.

Now, he and their friends are continuing to check in and take care of one another to help process the loss. It's something he hopes the entire Madison community can do.

“No one wants to go through this alone, no one should. We are a big community and we should stay together,” he said.

The Madison Public School District offering support beginning Tuesday for students that need it.

“The Madison Public Schools community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of recent Daniel Hand High School Class of 2021 graduate Nicholas Donofrio. Nick was an exceptional young man who excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. Our thoughts are with Nick’s family and friends at this time,” the school district said in a statement Monday.