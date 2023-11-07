happiness

The Secrets to Happiness with Arthur C. Brooks

Are you happy? Happiness is not a destination; but there are choices we can make to become happier in our lives. Arthur C. Brooks - Harvard professor, PhD social scientist, best-selling author, and lecturer -- recently collaborated with Oprah to write "Build the Life You Want."

The book combines cutting-edge science, experience, wisdom, and practical takeaways for readers to create a happier and better life, today! Arthur joins Maria to discuss:

  • The incredible partnership with Oprah
  • What happiness really is
  • The 4 pillars of happiness & what that looks like (or can look like!) in our lives

Follow along on with Arthur C. Brooks & get your copy of "Build the Life You Want": arthurbrooks.com

