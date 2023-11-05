“The shark even turned on its side as if to take a leg”: surfers escape encounter with shark in Cape Cod

Two surfers had a close encounter with a shark at a Cape Cod beach on Saturday.

"Yesterday on November 4th 2023 at about noon my cousin Pete Emond and I were surfing by ourselves over in front of the vip house at Coast Guard beach. Pete was sitting on his board and I was standing on mine when I looked over my shoulder and a 10’ Great white Shark was on track right at Pete’s legs." wrote one of the surfers, Ray Trautz, on his Facebook account.

According to Trautz' post they were able to escape the shark after calling for his attention and being carried by a small wave into shore.

Thankfully, both surfers got back to shore unharmed but said they were "a little shaken".

"I’ve seen a hundred white sharks while surfing but this takes the top of all my shark interactions." he concluded.