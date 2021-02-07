This Beloved Cambridge Bar Has Apparently Closed Down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A beloved Cambridge bar that has received national recognition over the years for its quirky vibe appears to have shut its doors for good.

According to several sources, including an initial Facebook post from Chris Brokaw, The People's Republik on Mass. Ave. may have closed permanently, with Cambridge Day seeming to confirm this, saying in an update to an article that "The bar's owner has confirmed a permanent shutdown." Brokaw had said on Friday that "JunkLuggers was taking out the barstools" that afternoon, while city councilor Mark McGovern subsequently said in a tweet, "This hurts. Many great times." We reached out to The People's Republik to find out more about the closure earlier this weekend, but have not heard back from them yet (phone calls placed to the bar have not been answered all weekend).

The People's Republik had once been home to a dive bar called Drumlin's Pub, with the place changing ownership in 1997 and getting a new name and an eclectic Communist motif. Cambridge Day mentions that the bar has made it to some best-of lists, including Esquire mentioning it among a list of the Best Bars in America.

The address for The People's Republik is 878 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

by Marc Hurwitz

