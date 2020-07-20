This Iconic Cambridge Dive Bar and Music Venue Is Up For Sale

The future of an iconic bar and music club in Cambridge appears to be in doubt.



According to multiple sources and posters on social media (including several local musicians), The Cantab Lounge in Central Square is on the market, with a few people saying that an email went out to them over the weekend about a potential sale of the Mass. Ave. spot. Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub initially told us about this yesterday evening, while also posting that "Word is spreading like wildfire...that the Cantab Lounge in Cambridge is closing for good." Adam also told us about a Boston Poetry Slam post saying that "Word went out that our home venue, the beloved and oft-fondly-maligned Cantab Lounge, will not reopen. The business is expected to be announced for sale." We have reached out to the place for more details and are waiting to hear back from them, so keep checking back for updates.



As mentioned here in an earlier article, the downstairs part of The Cantab (Club Bohemia) had shut down in September of 2018, though it reopened a few months later. The Cantab itself was once known for being home to legendary R&B group Little Joe & The Thrillers.



The address for The Cantab Lounge is 738 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website can be found at https://www.cantab-lounge.com/



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]