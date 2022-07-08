A Nantucket waterfront compound is being listed at a record-setting $56 million.

Built in 2008, the house is an eye-popping 15,332 square feet, and comes with a property of nearly four acres of land, according to the listing. The compound includes 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half-bathrooms, and boasts direct beach access through a private path.

The gigantic home, listed by agent Marybeth Gilmartin, is called "Beam Ends" and is located at 20 Berkeley Ave. in Monomoy, a neighborhood close to the heart of Nantucket.

If the compound does sell for its listing price of $56 million, it would be the most expensive home in Nantucket history, according to the Boston Globe.

The listing, up since July 1, states the house is surrounded by conservation lands, so potential buyers can expect complete privacy. The Globe reported the estate has not one, not two, but three buildings: a main house with four bedrooms and two guest houses with a total of seven bedrooms.

The current record for the most expensive sale on Nantucket is held by the owner of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Globe, John Henry, who bought a home on the island in April for $37 million, the Globe said.

For more photos of the $56 million property, see below:

Photos: This Nantucket Beach House May Be the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold on the Island