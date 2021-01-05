This Video of TD Garden Changing to Bruins Ice for First Time in 2021 Is Awesome

This video of TD Garden changing to Bruins ice for first time in 2021 is great originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hockey is coming to TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins began training camp practices at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass., on Monday as they prepare for their 2020-21 NHL season opener on Jan. 14 at the New Jersey Devils.

The Bruins' first regular season game at TD Garden is scheduled for Jan. 21 versus the rival Philadelphia Flyers, and the building crew is already hard at work getting everything ready for that matchup.

Check out the video below to watch the Garden transform from the Boston Celtics' court to the Bruins' ice sheet for the first time in 2021:

The Bruins have not played at the Garden since a 5-3 loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on March 7, 2020.

Playing at the Garden often has been an advantage for Boston, and it was last season when the B's earned the second-best home record in the Eastern Conference before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.