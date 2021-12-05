Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Reach Impressive NFL Milestone

Brady and Gronk reach impressive NFL milestone in Buccaneers-Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski continue to move up the NFL record books for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This legendary duo has connected for two touchdowns in the Bucs' Week 13 road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The second score put the Bucs up 27-17 in the third quarter:

Brady has now thrown 90 touchdown passes to Gronkowski, which is the second-most of any quarterback and receiver combo in regular season history. They passed former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates on Sunday to move into sole possession of second place.

The only QB and WR/TE duo with more career touchdowns in the regular season than Brady and Gronk is the Hall of Fame combo of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and wide receiver Marvin Harrison with 112.

Here's the updated leaderboard:

Most TDs by QB-Receiver duo in NFL History



Peyton Manning to Marvin Harrison 112

Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski 90+

Philip Rivers to Antonio Gates 89

Steve Young to Jerry Rice 85 pic.twitter.com/JXK1wj1iqu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2021

Gronkowski has six touchdown receptions this season. Brady, who's arguably the favorite for league MVP, has thrown 34 touchdowns through 12 games.

Brady and Gronkowski still have a ways to go before catching Manning and Harrison. That said, you can't totally rule out the possibility of them breaking this record. We're talking about Tom Brady, after all.