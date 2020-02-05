Elizabeth Warren

Top Dems Hit Ground Running in New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are all scheduled for appearances in the Granite State on Wednesday

By Jeff Saperstone and Jake Levin

Three of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination have hit the ground running in New Hampshire.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are all scheduled for various events in the Granite State on Wednesday, with the state's primary election set for next Tuesday.

Buttigieg will speak at a town hall centered on climate change at 9:15 a.m. -- along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- in Concord, Sanders is hosting his own town hall event in Derry at 11 a.m. and Warren is attending a "Get Out and Vote" event in Nashua, also at 11 a.m.

Sanders and Warren, who will each return to Washington, D.C. later Wednesday to vote on the impeachment trial of President Trump, will have surrogates at the climate meeting.

The trio are projected as the top three finishers in Iowa, where the official results of the caucuses are still yet to be finalized. All presidential hopefuls are hoping their strong showings in Iowa will translate in New Hampshire.

