Tornado touched down in Massachusetts on Sunday morning

An EF-0 tornado touched down in North Brookfield around 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in central Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

The tornado touched down just before 11 a.m. in North Brookfield, west of Worcester, and had a path of 2 miles in length. There were no injuries or damage to homes.

North Brookfield Emergency Management
An EF-0 tornado touched down in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, around 11 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Photo courtesy North Brookfield Emergency Management

The only damage it caused was to trees in the area, with the most concentrated damage along Ryan Road.

A half dozen tornado warnings were issued on Sunday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

An EF-0 tornado is the weakest type of tornado, causing minor damage with estimated winds of 65-85 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, there were several eyewitnesses, though none of them saw the actual funnel.

PHOTOS: Flooding causes road closures in New England

"One eyewitness was in an auto body shop and reported strong winds making the garage door bow inward. Another eyewitness, the Fire Chief for North Brookfield, saw debris lofted in the air. A third eyewitness described chaotic swirling as the tornado passed by."

The tornado is estimated to have touched down just east of the North Brookfield Wastewater Center, before traveling about 2 miles to the northeast before ending east of the intersection of Ryan and Hillsville roads.

Sunday's storms have caused widespread flooding and damage across New England. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the region through Sunday night.

