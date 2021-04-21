crash

Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-495 Causes Major Delays

Aerial views showed the burned truck on the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway.

A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 495 in Plainville, Massachusetts was causing major delays Monday morning.

Aerial views showed the burned truck on the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Only one lane was opened on the southbound side as of 7:00 a.m. of the road as crews responded.

Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes, including taking Route 1A to Route 140.

As of 8:20 a.m., delays were persisting but the left and center lanes had opened, transportation officials said.

Nor further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

crashPlainvilletractor-trailer
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us