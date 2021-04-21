Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-495 Causes Major Delays

A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 495 in Plainville, Massachusetts was causing major delays Monday morning.

Aerial views showed the burned truck on the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway.

Only one lane was opened on the southbound side as of 7:00 a.m. of the road as crews responded.

Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes, including taking Route 1A to Route 140.

As of 8:20 a.m., delays were persisting but the left and center lanes had opened, transportation officials said.

In #Plainville left lane & center lane now open on I-495 southbound by exit 14B. Delays continue southbound approaching mile marker 36.2 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) April 21, 2021

Nor further information was immediately available.