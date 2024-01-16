Tractor-trailer is hanging off of overpass on I-91 in North Haven, Conn.

A tractor-trailer is hanging off of an overpass in North Haven after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are responding to multiple crashes in the area.

One of the crashes is a tractor-trailer that is hanging off the edge of an overpass on Interstate 91 South.

State police said the tractor-trailer hit the bridge just before exit 12.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

At this time, the highway is closed at the Pool Road overpass. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

The Dept. of Transportation (DOT) and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have been requested to the scene. There is a fuel leak from the crash.

No injuries are reported.