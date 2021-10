A tractor-trailer rollover on the ramp from Interstate 495 north to Interstate 95 south in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is causing delays on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported by state police around 9:30 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for some time as cleanup continues, they said.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.