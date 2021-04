The top of a tractor trailer slammed into an overpass on Route 9 in Westboro, Massachusetts Monday, causing delays on the road.

The Westboro Fire Department said in a tweet that one lane of the road, near Interstate 495, was shut down as crews responded.

** Traffic Alert ** Route 9 eastbound at Interstate 495 is down to one lane. Firefighters are working a crash involving a tractor trailer (load) that struck the bridge. Use caution as first responds are in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/7U5R0QGwCm — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) April 5, 2021

Images from the scene show debris strewn across the road.

No further information was immediately available.