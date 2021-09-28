Delays Reported After Train Derails on MBTA's Red Line

Delays are being reported on the MBTA's Red Line on Tuesday morning after a train derailed at Broadway Station in Boston.

A southbound Red Line train moving at a slow rate of speed derailed and made contact with the edge of the platform at Broadway Station around 9:45 a.m., an MBTA spokesman said.

The second car of the six-car train derailed. No one was injured and 47 passengers safely exited the train.

Buses are replacing Red Line service between Park and JFK/UMass stations while MBTA personnel work to get the train car back on the tracks.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were reported on the Red Line on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.