Truck Slams Into Home in Falmouth, Massachusetts

A truck crashed into a home overnight in Falmouth, Massachusetts, causing structural damage.

The crash occurred late Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. at 179 Teaticket Highway, waking up the residents of the home, David Webb and his son, Matthew. The driver of the vehicle had fallen asleep at the wheel, according to the father and son, after working a double shift at Falmouth Hospital.

"The bed moved, I came up out of it," Matthew Webb said. "It was definitely an adventure, that's for sure."

Matthew Webb said that the driver, whose name has not been released, walked into an ambulance under his own power.

"It was so loud," David Webb said. "I thought something had happened to my son, so I was screaming for him thinking something was wrong."

The home, which sits on a straightaway stretch of road, was likely spared further damage thanks to a massive rock which sits on the property.