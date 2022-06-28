Trump Lunged at Security Chief, Tried to Force Driver to Go to the Capitol, White House Aide Says

When Donald Trump was told by the Secret Service special agent Robert Engel that he could not go to the Capitol after his Jan. 6 rally, the former president reached for the steering wheel of the presidential limousine, a former White House aide told the House committee investigating the riot.

Engel grabbed Trump's arm and told Trump, "Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel," Cassidy Hutchison testified on Tuesday. "We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol."

Hutchinson was then a top aide to the chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

She said that when she returned to the White House after Trump's rally, she encountered Tony Ornato, the former White House chief of operations, who motioned her into his office. Engel, the special agent in charge on Jan. 6, was inside.

She said Ornato told her that when Trump learned he would not be going to the Capitol, he said, "I'm the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now."

But Engel refused. After he grabbed one of the president's arms, Trump used his other to lunge toward Engel, she said.

"When Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned toward his clavicles," Hutchinson said.

At no point did Engel disagree with what Ornato told her, she said.

In December, an angry Trump threw his lunch, shattering a plate and leaving ketchup splattered on the wall, upon learning that Attorney General William Barr had said publicly that the Department of Justice found no evidence of election fraud, Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee.

Trump became enraged after learning of an interview Barr gave to The Associated Press on Dec. 1, 2020, in which he publicly stated the Department of Justice found no evidence to support Trump's claims of election fraud.

"I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor," Hutchinson said. "I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet and he said something to the effect of, 'He's really ticked off about this — I would stay clear of him for right now.'"

