Trump Target Lisa Page Sues Justice Department, FBI Over ‘Unlawful’ Disclosure of Texts With Peter Strzok

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page — who has been a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s barbed tweets and comments — on Tuesday sued the Justice Department and the FBI over what she claims were illegal disclosures to media outlets of her text messages with an FBI agent with whom she was having an affair.

Page’s lawsuit alleging violation of the Privacy Act came a day after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog in a new report said she “did not play a role in the decision” to open a probe into the Trump’s 2016 campaign or related cases.

Trump has argued that the bias against him by the married Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok as displayed in their private text messages played a key role in the FBI’s decision to launch an investigation into whether associates of his campaign were coordinating with Russia in that nation’s inteference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Page in a recent interview with The Daily Beast said that whenever Trump mentions her name on Twitter or at political rallies “it’s like being punched in the gut.”

“My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again,” Page told The Daily Beat. “The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

“But it’s also very intimidating because he’s still the president of the United States,” she said.

“And when the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me.”