Wisconsin

TSA Finds Dog Packed Inside a Carry-On at a Wisconsin Airport

According to TSA, the dog was 'accidentally' left in the backpack by its owner during a security scan.

By Gerardo Pons

TSA Great Lakes

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at a Wisconsin airport saved a dog from a ruff day after it was left inside a backpack during a routine x-ray scan.

According to TSA Great Lakes' Twitter account, the bizarre discovery took place at the Dane County Regional Airport in December, when the dog was 'accidentally' left in the backpack by its owner during a security scan.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the agency said in a tweet following the discovery.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

TSA's security procedures do not prohibit you from bringing your fluffy companion on a flight, but the agency does recommend special crates for them.

This article tagged under:

WisconsinTSA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us