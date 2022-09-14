‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992' Now Running at American Repertory Theater

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University in Cambridge is proud to present Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.

The Hub Today's Maria Sansone and Anna Rossi got the chance to chat with one of the actors of the must-see play, Tiffany Rachell Stewart, and director Taibi Magar.

The play was conceived and written by Anna Deavere Smith. She wrote it in the aftermath of the acquittal of the police officers in the brutal beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles in the early '90s. The beating set off unrest which caught international attention.

With support from a lead gift from The Crimson Lion/Lavine Family Foundation, the A.R.T. is making available 1,500 tickets to the community at a subsidized cost of $5 per ticket and 1,000 free tickets to public high school students.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is playing at A.R.T’s Loeb Drama Center through September 24th.

