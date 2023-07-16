wareham

Two dead after dirt bike crash in Wareham

Officers arrived and located two men unresponsive with serious injuries, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

police lights
Shutterstock

Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash in Wareham, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police say they received two 911 calls about a crash involving a dirt bike and a car.

According to the police investigation, the bike had crashed into a 2017 Buick Envision was taking a turn onto Gibbs Road from Marion Road.

Both men, identified as 17-year-old Robert Stalker of Woburn and 20-year-old Brady Petrucci of Raynham, were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, authorities say.

Police say the victims were not wearing helmets and the bike had no front or rear lights.

The driver of the Buick stopped immediately.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This article tagged under:

wareham
