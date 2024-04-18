Two people have died, one seriously injured after fire in Connecticut

Two people have died and another is hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire at a multi-family home on Geneva Avenue in Wallingford, according to the fire and police departments.

Officials said on Wednesday night that LifeStar flew one person to a hospital and another person was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters heard screams coming from the home when they got to the scene, officials said.

The fire started on the second floor and Deputy Fire Chief Sam Wilson said firefighters encountered heavy black smoke at the scene and the conditions inside the home made it difficult to conduct rescue efforts.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the three families affected.

Connecticut State Police was called in to assist with the investigation. The fire marshal is yet to determine the cause.