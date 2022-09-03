UConn Student Struck by Vehicle at Storrs, Conn. Campus

A student at the University of Connecticut is injured after he was struck by a vehicle at the Storrs campus early Saturday morning.

UConn emergency personnel were called to the front of the University Safety Complex on North Eagleville Road shortly after 1 a.m. after getting a report of someone who had been struck by a vehicle.

According to school officials, the male student was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. His condition is unknown at this time, but the student was reportedly conscious and alert.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is not affiliated with the university, the school said.

Investigators said based on preliminary interviews with witnesses and video in the area, it appears the student entered the road in front of the vehicle and the vehicle did not have time to stop.

The collision remains under investigation.