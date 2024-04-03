UConn to send men's basketball team off to Final Four

A send-off is being held for the UConn men's basketball team on Wednesday as they head to the Final Four.

UConn fans are invited to Gampel Pavillion at the Storrs campus at 3:45 p.m. to see the team off to Phoenix.

UPDATE: Tomorrow's send-off has been moved inside Gampel due to weather.



Come see the team off to Phoenix! 🛫#MixForSix https://t.co/wyxMCz6Xvm — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) April 3, 2024

The send-off was originally going to be held on Jim Calhoun Way, but was moved inside due to the weather.

No. 1 UConn will play No. 4 Alabama on Saturday at 9:20 p.m.

The UConn women's basketball team is also in the Final Four. No. 3 UConn will play No. 1 Iowa at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.