Waterbury

Undercover Officer Recovering After Being Shot in Waterbury, Conn.

A police officer was shot while conducting an undercover operation in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Chase Parkway near the entrance ramp to Interstate 84 East.

Officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting undercover surveillance when a suspect or suspects in an unknown vehicle opened fire on their car, police said.

One of the officers suffered a graze wound from one of the bullets and was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called a minor injury.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyWaterbury police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us