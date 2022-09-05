University Staffers Were Searching for Missing Native American Artifacts. They Found Dozens of Dead Bodies.

Last winter, University of North Dakota English professor Crystal Alberts started searching for a missing pipe, a headdress and moccasins once on display at the school’s library, heading deep into the recesses of the nearly 140-year-old campus.

The collection was removed from the library in 1988, after students questioned whether the university should be showcasing objects of religious significance to Native Americans. Alberts, a colleague and her assistant searched in back rooms and storage closets, opening unmarked cardboard boxes.

Inside one of them, Alberts spotted the pipe. The assistant reached for it, she said.

“Don’t touch it,” Alberts recalls saying.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.