University Staffers Were Searching for Missing Native American Artifacts. They Found Dozens of Dead Bodies.

What started as a search for artifacts once on display at the University of North Dakota library resulted in the discovery of remains in cardboard boxes — and sparked a reckoning.

statue dedicated to Sioux leader Sitting Bull seen in front of the Ralph Engelstad Arena at the University of North Dakota
AP Photo/Dave Kolpack

Last winter, University of North Dakota English professor Crystal Alberts started searching for a missing pipe, a headdress and moccasins once on display at the school’s library, heading deep into the recesses of the nearly 140-year-old campus. 

The collection was removed from the library in 1988, after students questioned whether the university should be showcasing objects of religious significance to Native Americans. Alberts, a colleague and her assistant searched in back rooms and storage closets, opening unmarked cardboard boxes. 

Inside one of them, Alberts spotted the pipe. The assistant reached for it, she said.

“Don’t touch it,” Alberts recalls saying.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

