heritage auctions

Ninten-DOUGH: Unopened Legend of Zelda Game From 1987 Sells for $870,000

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda.
Heritage Auctions

An unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

U.S. & World

Surfside 5 hours ago

Death Toll in Surfside Condo Collapse Climbs to 86

tennis 2 hours ago

Start the Barty! Australian Wins Wimbledon for 2nd Major

"The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can't be understated ... it is a true collector's piece," Valarie McLeckie, Heritage's video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

heritage auctionsDallaslegend of zeldavideo game
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us