US Attorney Lelling Steps Down as Biden Justice Department Takes Shape

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling on Wednesday announced he was stepping down after reports the Justice Department was asking U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to vacate their roles.

"It has been an honor to lead this office," Lelling said in a statement shared on Twitter. "Over the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of working not only with the best federal prosecutors in the county, but with the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to keep Massachusetts safe."

A senior Justice Department official told NBC News Monday the Biden administration would begin removing most Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed during the Trump administration in what is seen as a common move for a new president.

U.S. attorneys are the top federal prosecutors of their districts and are political appointees.

In 2017, President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

The Boston Globe reported last month that Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is among a handful of lawyers being considered for the post by a search committee appointed by Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren.