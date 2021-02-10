Andrew Lelling

US Attorney Lelling Steps Down as Biden Justice Department Takes Shape

"It has been an honor to lead this office," Lelling said n a statement shared on Twitter.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling on Wednesday announced he was stepping down after reports the Justice Department was asking U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to vacate their roles.

"It has been an honor to lead this office," Lelling said in a statement shared on Twitter. "Over the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of working not only with the best federal prosecutors in the county, but with the federal, state and local law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to keep Massachusetts safe."

A senior Justice Department official told NBC News Monday the Biden administration would begin removing most Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed during the Trump administration in what is seen as a common move for a new president.

U.S. attorneys are the top federal prosecutors of their districts and are political appointees.

In 2017, President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

The Boston Globe reported last month that Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is among a handful of lawyers being considered for the post by a search committee appointed by Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

Local news

College of the Holy Cross 1 hour ago

Holy Cross Taps BC Law School Dean as 1st Black President

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Mass. to Allow Those Accompanying 75 and Older Residents to Receive Vaccine

This article tagged under:

Andrew LellingJoe BidenRACHEL ROLLINS
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us