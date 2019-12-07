Minnesota National Guard

Minnesota National Guard Identifies Soldiers Killed in Black Hawk Crash

The state reserve's helicopter remained grounded as investigators tried to determine the accident's cause

Black Hawk Crash
Authorities on Saturday identified three soldiers who died when a National Guard helicopter crashed in Minnesota, NBC News reported.

They were named as Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., 28; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, 30; and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28, the Minnesota National Guard said.

The three were assigned to a general support aviation battalion in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the national guard said in a statement, and their unit had returned in May from a nine-month medical evacuation deployment to the Middle East.

The soldiers were the only people aboard the UH-60 Black Hawk when it crashed Thursday. its last known location was about 10 miles southwest of a St. Cloud airport at about 1:55 p.m., according to guard officials and NBC News affiliate KARE.

