Verizon customers could get up to $100 from company in new class-action settlement

Verizon customers could be owed $100 from the wireless phone company after a new class action settlement was reached.

According to a website set up for the settlement, Verizon agreed to pay out $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by several customers.

In the lawsuit, customers claimed Verizon charged certain account holders a "monthly administrative charge" or "administrative and telco recovery charge," which they described as "unfair and not adequately disclosed."

Verizon denied any wrongdoing and said the suit had no merit, according to the settlement site.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing," Verizon told NBC Chicago in a statement. "This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network related costs. As always, our Company stands committed to transparency and the clear disclosure of all consumer charges and fees."

So, are you eligible and how much could you get? Here's what to know:

Who is eligible to file a claim?

According to the settlement website, customers who were eligible for a check were notified by mail or email as they were identified by Verizon. That included account holders for the company's post-paid inidvidual consumer wireless service who were charged such fees between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 6, 2023.

The website describes the settlement class as "all current and former individual consumer account holders in the United States (based on account holders’ last known billing address) who received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023."

What is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim is April 15, 2024.

How do I file a claim?

Those who are eligible can file a claim via mail or online.

To file online, click here.

To file by mail, print a paper claim form, available here, fill it out, and mail it to the address listed on the form.

How much could I get?

Payments of up to $100 are expected, but the final amount may vary depending on how long you were a Verizon customer and how many claims are filed.

According to the settlement website, eligible claimants will get $15 for their account, plus $1 for each month they were charged the fees cited in the lawsuit, up to a maximum of $100.

"If the Settlement Fund is not sufficient to pay all the filed valid claims after deducting any Court-approved amounts for the cost of settlement administration, attorneys’ fees and costs, and incentive awards to the class representatives, then the payments made to the Settlement Class Members who filed valid claims will be decreased from the initial allocated amount on a pro-rata basis," the site states.

How will I receive my payment?

According to administrators, settlements will be paid by check or electronic payment once the settlement is approved and finalized.

When will the settlement be approved and when could checks arrive?

A hearing over the settlement is scheduled for March 22, but may be moved. Once the hearing is held, objections are possible.

It remains unclear when a final decision will in fact be made and checks issued.