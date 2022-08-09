Decision 2022

Vermont Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won

Here is a complete list of Democrat and Republican winners in Vermont’s primary election

Polls have closed in Vermont and election officials will soon begin to call races in the state’s primary.

Residents cast their ballots in several key races including for governor, Lt. governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives.

Vermont's primary election will likely be a historic one as the state’s sole U.S. House member, Democrat Peter Welch, vacates his seat in effort to move to the Senate.

Three Democrat women – Becca Balint, Sianay Chase Clifford and Molly Gray – are vying to replace Welch’s seat in the House. Two Republican women – Ericka Bundy Redic and Anya Tynio – and one Progressive woman, Barbara Nolfi, are also in the race. Two men, Republican Liam Madden and Democrat Louis Meyers, are also seeking to snag Welch’s seat.

The state’s gubernatorial race is also among the closely watched as Republican Gov. seeks re-election and three other candidates seek to replace him.

Here is a complete list of Democrat and Republican winners in Vermont’s primary election, according to NBC News. The list will be updated as races are called.

Governor

  • Stephen C. Bellows - Republican
  • Susan Hatch Davis - Progressive
  • Peter Duval - Republican
  • Phil Scott (incumbent) - Republican — PROJECTED WINNER
  • Brenda Siegel - Democratic — PROJECTED WINNER

Lieutenant Governor

  • Charlie Kimbell - Democratic
  • Joe Benning - Republican
  • Patricia Preston - Democratic
  • Gregory M. Thayer - Republican
  • Kitty Toll - Democratic
  • David Zuckerman - Democratic

United States Senator

  • Martha Abbott - Progressive
  • Isaac Evans-Frantz - Democratic
  • Gerald Malloy - Republican
  • Myers Mermel - Republican
  • Christina Nolan- Republican
  • Niki Thran - Democratic
  • Peter Welch - Democratic — PROJECTED WINNER

United States House of Representatives

  • Becca Balint- Democratic
  • Sianay Chase Clifford- Democratic
  • Molly Gray - Democratic
  • Liam Madden - Republican
  • Louis Meyers - Democratic
  • Barbara Nolfi - Progressive
  • Ericka Bundy Redic - Republican
  • Anya Tynio - Republican

State Treasurer

  • H. Brooke Paige - Republican
  • Mike Pieciak - Democratic
  • Don Schramm - Progressive

Secretary of State

  • Sarah Copeland Hanzas - Democratic
  • Robert Millar - Progressive
  • John Odum - Democratic
  • H. Brooke Paige - Republican
  • Chris Winters - Democratic

Attorney General

  • Elijah Bergman - Progressive
  • Charity R. Clark - Democratic
  • H. Brooke Paige - Republican
  • Rory Thibault - Democratic

This list will continue to be updated as officials call races in Vermont's primary election. Click here for more live elections results.

