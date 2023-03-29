Video Shows Children Running Out of Woods During Nashville School Shooting

Security video shows children sprinting out of the woods and across a busy street as they fled a shooting Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville.

A home Nest camera captured the moment cars stopped in the middle of the road as a group of children emerged from the woods less than a half-mile from their school. Sirens could be heard blaring in the background.

Three 9-year-old students, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, were killed in the attack, as were substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, school head Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

Jason Hoffman saw the group crossing the road Monday morning, got out of his car and tried to stop other traffic so they could pass, he said.

"I just saw fear," he said. "I saw these kids are screaming, they’re crying. And I had no idea what was even happening. But I knew that it wasn’t good."

