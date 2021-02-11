Indiana

Watch: Escaped Cows Barreling Down an Indiana Highway Cause Traffic Jam

Cows caused some slow "mooo-ving" traffic in Indiana last weekend.

Cellphone video shows the herd of about 75 calves barreling down a highway in LaPorte County.

Luckily, an off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby in his department police car, quickly got in front of the herd and drove ahead with his police lights flashing in order to warn on-coming traffic.

The officer, along with others, began corralling the calves, and eventually, they were all accounted for.

Turned out the cows had escaped from a nearby farm.

No injuries were reported to the human onlookers or the cattle.

