Wayfair ends 2023 with another unprofitable quarter, makes progress on ‘profitability journey'

By Jess Aloe

Wayfair ended 2023 with another unprofitable quarter, but pointed to several key metrics that reflect the company getting closer to profitability — even as it continued to post wider losses than the quarter before.

"Q4 was one more definitive step on our profitability journey," CEO Niraj Shah told investors on a fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday morning.

A return to profitability has long been a goal for the Boston-based company. Shah also provided more details about the company's layoffs last month.

