Welcome to the ‘Pizza State': Push for New Haven, CT to be ‘Pizza Capital of the US'

Out of the many things that are argued on Capitol Hill, there is one thing that is not up for debate. New Haven is the Pizza Capital of the United States, according to Representative Rosa DeLauro.

Whether it's at Sally's, Modern or Frank Pepe, we all know where to get the best pizza and now Rep. DeLauro is making sure the rest of the United States knows, too.

On Wednesday, she will be entering a statement into the Congressional Record declaring New Haven the "Pizza Capital of the United States" and Connecticut as the "Pizza State."

A delegation of more than 100 Connecticut pizza makers as well as legislators, vets and community leaders are flying to DC aboard a chartered Avelo Airlines plane from Tweed New Haven to DC.

Organizer of this event and Taste of New Haven founder Colin Caplin says you can put New Haven pizza up against the best.

"The pizza in New Haven is so good because of the love, the passion, the simplicity and the family traditions that have been carried on since these Italian immigrants came here. And now that's carried on by others by the generations that have continued and it's really about the community," Caplin said.

The state brings in about $3.5 billion in pizza sales every year. The City of New Haven brings in about $100 million of sales and feeds 2 million customers yearly.